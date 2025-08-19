MICHAEL AVERY: SA pays the price for Ramaphosa’s wasted years
National convention shows how Ramaphosa presides over the wreckage, unwilling to impose order
19 August 2025 - 05:00
Watching the national dialogue devolve into the farce it was inevitably destined to be left me wondering whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is already a lame duck with 28 months to go before the 2027 ANC elective conference.
Ramaphosa has proved unable or unwilling to confront the vested interests that strangle reform. He governs not as a reformer but as a conciliator-in-chief, forever searching for consensus in a political culture defined by obstruction. The result is drift, paralysis and decay. ..
