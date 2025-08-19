DUMA GQUBULE: Where is our minister in the presidency for joblessness?
GNU has been an epic fail for the economy, and the two largest parties lack credible plans to confront the crisis
19 August 2025 - 05:00
After three decades of ANC misgovernance and a year with the ANC as the largest party in the “government of neoliberal unity”, SA has the world’s second-highest unemployment rate after Eswatini.
During the second quarter of 2025 there were 12.6-million unemployed people, including 1.1-million graduates without work, according to Stats SA. There were unemployment rates of 42.9% for people of all races, 71.7% for youth and 51.4% for African women. During the first year of the government of national unity (GNU), the labour force increased by 419,000 people but the economy created only 155,000 jobs. ..
