TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Stats SA’s new jobs survey can’t allow nuance to become political cover
Labour survey overhaul must measure job quality, not just quantity, or risk its results being abused by the system
18 August 2025 - 05:00
Stats SA’s plan to revamp its labour force survey is long overdue.
For years, emerging market peers like Brazil, India and Mexico have baked informality into their employment metrics. Stats SA is finally catching up, but it must resist the temptation to treat every street-side hustle as a job well done...
