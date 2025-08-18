GHALEB CACHALIA: Double whammy awaits at gas and power cliff
While Sasol will cut off gas supply by 2028, Eskom will retire many large coal-fired units by 2031/32
18 August 2025 - 05:00
Don’t be fooled by the lull in load-shedding; a few cliffs are ahead, and when we fall off these it will be tickets, as they say.
When a country falls off a gas and power cliff it signals the end of many vital economic activities and in effect places a seal on economic growth. ..
