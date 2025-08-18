GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby
Late lowering of prices was good for the fans who could not afford to come to the game, but not for those who paid top dollar weeks ago
18 August 2025 - 05:00
The Ellis Park shock that started off the Rugby Championship campaign should be seen as a wake-up call for not only the Springboks but also SA Rugby who, now that the team has been shown to be mortal, could struggle to get away with their exorbitant ticket pricing.
It is arrogant to justify the ridiculously high prices on the fact that fans will be watching double world champions in action. To some extent that is a drawcard, and 80% of the tickets were eventually sold. So the open spaces weren’t as noticeable as they might have been...
