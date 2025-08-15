NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in Ramaphosa’s leadership vacuum
President exposed again as Rudzani Maphwanya blunders into political and diplomatic terrain on Iran visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has done it again — proved that it is rudderless and working at cross-purposes. Even as trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau and his officials were hard at work attempting to address the 30% tariffs imposed on SA exports to the US by the Trump administration, defence minister Angie Motshekga and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were cosying up to Iran (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-13-foreign-ministry-distances-sa-from-sandf-chiefs-comments-on-iran/).
On Thursday, deputy president Paul Mashatile told car manufacturers, which are set to be hard hit by the US tariffs, that the government would be sending a new delegation to the White House in the hope of securing a better trade deal. A week earlier, in a media briefing on SA’s attempts to address the hefty tariffs imposed by its second-largest trade partner, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola dismissed US concerns over the ex...
