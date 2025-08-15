BRIEFING ROOM: Talkathon turns hollow; rand-rig rematch; SANDF Iran sortie blindside and more
National dialogue kicks off with more drama than consensus
SA’s institutions are speaking in tongues. From the national dialogue that’s lost its script to boardrooms and courtrooms where clarity is MIA, credibility is the currency no-one’s minting.
The national dialogue kicks off with more drama than consensus, as reported here by Thando Maeko (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-14-mbeki-foundation-slams-national-convention-organisers-for-unethical-claims/). Legacy foundations have walked out while the DA hedges its bets by sitting on the steering committee, although it has officially quit, and critics on all sides warn this R700m talkathon risks becoming a well-dressed echo chamber. ..
