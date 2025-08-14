WANDILE SIHLOBO: Tshwane’s ailing market mirrors broader agricultural issues
Fresh produce markets are the lifeblood of an efficient food distribution system
14 August 2025 - 05:00
The various fresh produce markets in SA’s major cities are a key part of the country’s agricultural sector. They help ensure market access for farmers and enable traders, vendors and other stakeholders to secure the produce they need to resell in their areas.
The efficiency of the fresh produce markets also helps with price discovery, which is critical for sellers and buyers. Their proper functioning and speedy transfer of information helps ensure affordable fresh produce prices for consumers and minimises price manipulation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.