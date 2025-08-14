PETER BRUCE: Iran trip shows defence force boss is a fool or saboteur
Team SA in Washington will have photos of our top general cosying up to Iran’s military chief shoved under their noses
14 August 2025 - 05:00
You probably don’t know this, but a team from the SA department of trade, industry & competition is in Washington at the moment to try to wrestle down the 30% tariff on imports from SA that US President Donald Trump imposed on us.
Try to imagine their horror on Wednesday as photographs emerged of the chief of the defence force, Rudzani Maphwanya, with the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces in Tehran, Abdolrahim Mousavi, in a gilded hall, flags of both countries beside them. He was there “to enhance military co-operation” between SA and Iran. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.