BRIAN KANTOR: More bang for the gold buck above and below the ground
The gold price is now about three times higher than it was in 1980 but SA output has dropped
14 August 2025 - 05:00
The Donald has slapped us with tariffs. He has also given us an extra R20bn a year in the value of the gold we sell and added about R600bn to the value of the gold shares listed on the JSE.
The gold price has been on a tear this year, up 23% in dollars and 19% in the mighty rand. If we adjust for US inflation the real inflation-adjusted dollar price of gold is now at a record levels — higher than it was in early 1980, when the gold price broke $800/oz. In real rand terms the gold price is now almost three times higher than it was in 1980...
