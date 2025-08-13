MARIANNE MERTEN: National dialogue and convention risk being yet another political performance
Honesty and accountability about various aspects of this conversation, including the costs and funding, are needed
The state runs a public consultation cottage industry, from presidential imbizos to parliamentary public hearings and municipal meetings. They follow a cut-and-paste formula — politicians take centre stage, surrounded by hand-picked VIPs, with a token nod to people’s engagement.
It’s a format that ensures political control amid performative public participation. It allows for claims of people-centredness to obscure the government’s political imperatives and presidential legacy-building. In this carefully orchestrated state consultation machinery the staging and venue choices shape what is heard, who is seen and, ultimately, what outcome is possible. ..
