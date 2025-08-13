JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Let’s sit down and talk about antisocial behaviour
Singapore spent decades chiselling down the rough edges, including public urination
It’s not uncommon these days to see a man whip out his “revolver” and fire away at a tree, wall or pole in the Johannesburg CBD. So much so that during winter, when the rains don’t push the pee deep into the ground, parts of Johannesburg smell like a huge piss pot.
Urinating in public — sober or drunk — and other forms of antisocial behaviour are on the rise, not only in the City of Gold but in many other parts of the country too. Antisocial behaviour is an umbrella term for a whole range of actions, from street drinking to indecent exposure, racing cars, pestering people, making menacing gestures, damage to public infrastructure and littering. ..
