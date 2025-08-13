HEATH MUCHENA: Why revenue-generating crypto apps are leading the next bull run

In every crypto cycle a new narrative emerges to define what captures capital, attention and momentum. In 2017 it was the initial coin offerings. In 2021, Layer 1s such as Solana and Avalanche took centre stage. And of course meme coins such as Doge and Pepe have had their viral moments. But in 2025 we may be witnessing something different — something smarter.
This isn’t just another alt-coin season. It’s shaping up to be appcoin season. What exactly is an appcoin? Think of it as the token behind a real, revenue-generating blockchain application. Not infrastructure. Not vapourware. Not a whitepaper dream. These are crypto-native apps -decentralised exchanges (DEXs), trading tools, derivatives platforms, lending protocols — that are shipping products, onboarding users and, crucially, making money.
And in a market full of noise, that’s becoming the signal.Here’s the headline: in June blockchain applications generated $473m in revenue — more than the blockchains they operate on. According to data from MR Research Hub, apps now capture 63% of all onchain revenue, leaving just 37% for the underlying chains. That’s a dramatic shift from previous years, when most of the value was trapped at the infrastructure level. It’s not just impressive — it’s a turning point.
Where the money’s flowing
The biggest revenue generators in June weren’t obscure DeFi experiments — they were tools people use every day. Most notable, trade tooling: $116.8m, spot DEXs: $85.5m, derivatives platforms: $80.3m, launch pads: $71.5m, wallets and lending protocols: about $64m combined.In other words, the apps that power actual crypto activity — trading, launching, borrowing — are eating the rest of the ecosystem’s lunch. These aren’t tokens waiting for hype. These are businesses.
Revenue is great. But what these apps keep as profit is even more important.Take decentralised exchanges. Users pay trading fees, but the DEX only keeps about 13% — the rest goes to liquidity providers. Lending protocols? Better — they hold onto about 26%. But the real stars are trade tooling apps and infrastructure platforms that retain nearly 100% of fees paid by users.
Across the board, crypto apps average a 32% margin. That’s strong for any business and especially impressive in a still-maturing industry.
Appcoin boom
Now, here’s the kicker. App revenue and bitcoin’s price move together — with a correlation of 0.784. That’s pretty tight. So if bitcoin hits $220,000 (as some forecasts suggest), we could see app revenue climb to $1.4bn a month. That’s a four times leap from where we are now — and a strong signal that appcoin season might not just be a narrative. It could be a huge investment opportunity.
In this new phase of the market the smartest money isn’t chasing the latest meme — it’s flowing into apps with proven revenue models, high margins and real users. The question is no longer “which alt-coin will moon?” It’s “which crypto app is building a business that lasts?”
If you’re looking to ride the next wave don’t just look at hype charts or Telegram chatter. Look at the data. Follow the money. And back the protocols that are doing more than making noise — they’re making revenue.Because in appcoin season, the winners will be the ones already getting paid.
The crypto market is maturing. Fundamentals matter. Metrics matter. And applications that serve real users — and make real money — are finally getting the recognition they deserve.In this new era alt-coin gains will increasingly be driven by cash flows, not just communities. Revenue is becoming the new narrative. Profitability is the new hype.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.
HEATH MUCHENA: Why revenue-generating crypto apps are leading the next bull run
The apps that power cryptocurrency activity — trading, launching, borrowing — are eating the rest of the ecosystem’s lunch
In every crypto cycle a new narrative emerges to define what captures capital, attention and momentum. In 2017 it was the initial coin offerings. In 2021, Layer 1s such as Solana and Avalanche took centre stage. And of course meme coins such as Doge and Pepe have had their viral moments. But in 2025 we may be witnessing something different — something smarter.
This isn’t just another alt-coin season. It’s shaping up to be appcoin season. What exactly is an appcoin? Think of it as the token behind a real, revenue-generating blockchain application. Not infrastructure. Not vapourware. Not a whitepaper dream. These are crypto-native apps -decentralised exchanges (DEXs), trading tools, derivatives platforms, lending protocols — that are shipping products, onboarding users and, crucially, making money.
And in a market full of noise, that’s becoming the signal. Here’s the headline: in June blockchain applications generated $473m in revenue — more than the blockchains they operate on. According to data from MR Research Hub, apps now capture 63% of all onchain revenue, leaving just 37% for the underlying chains. That’s a dramatic shift from previous years, when most of the value was trapped at the infrastructure level. It’s not just impressive — it’s a turning point.
Where the money’s flowing
The biggest revenue generators in June weren’t obscure DeFi experiments — they were tools people use every day. Most notable, trade tooling: $116.8m, spot DEXs: $85.5m, derivatives platforms: $80.3m, launch pads: $71.5m, wallets and lending protocols: about $64m combined. In other words, the apps that power actual crypto activity — trading, launching, borrowing — are eating the rest of the ecosystem’s lunch. These aren’t tokens waiting for hype. These are businesses.
Revenue is great. But what these apps keep as profit is even more important. Take decentralised exchanges. Users pay trading fees, but the DEX only keeps about 13% — the rest goes to liquidity providers. Lending protocols? Better — they hold onto about 26%. But the real stars are trade tooling apps and infrastructure platforms that retain nearly 100% of fees paid by users.
Across the board, crypto apps average a 32% margin. That’s strong for any business and especially impressive in a still-maturing industry.
Appcoin boom
Now, here’s the kicker. App revenue and bitcoin’s price move together — with a correlation of 0.784. That’s pretty tight. So if bitcoin hits $220,000 (as some forecasts suggest), we could see app revenue climb to $1.4bn a month. That’s a four times leap from where we are now — and a strong signal that appcoin season might not just be a narrative. It could be a huge investment opportunity.
In this new phase of the market the smartest money isn’t chasing the latest meme — it’s flowing into apps with proven revenue models, high margins and real users. The question is no longer “which alt-coin will moon?” It’s “which crypto app is building a business that lasts?”
If you’re looking to ride the next wave don’t just look at hype charts or Telegram chatter. Look at the data. Follow the money. And back the protocols that are doing more than making noise — they’re making revenue. Because in appcoin season, the winners will be the ones already getting paid.
The crypto market is maturing. Fundamentals matter. Metrics matter. And applications that serve real users — and make real money — are finally getting the recognition they deserve. In this new era alt-coin gains will increasingly be driven by cash flows, not just communities. Revenue is becoming the new narrative. Profitability is the new hype.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump’s 401(k) order raises risk for US retirement savers
Rumble mulls $1.2bn bid for Northern Data
MICHAEL AVERY: Extended trading misses the point
HEATH MUCHENA: How stablecoins and bitcoin are rebuilding global finance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
HEATH MUCHENA: How stablecoins and bitcoin are rebuilding global finance
HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin’s break into mortgages could reshape collateral markets
HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin’s bullish trifecta: rate cuts, state reserves and ...
HEATH MUCHENA: Tariffs, sanctions and the flight to neutral money
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.