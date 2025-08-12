TOM EATON: National dialogue more like a factional diatribe
12 August 2025 - 05:00
Thabo Mbeki says it’ll be better for us than a double dose of garlic and beetroot.
Cyril Ramaphosa wants it more than a new couch and housekeeping staff that keep their mouths shut. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.