SHAWN HAGEDORN: A national dialogue about perceptions or solutions?
ANC is protecting itself, but nothing stops other parts of society from advocating for powerful solutions
12 August 2025 - 05:00
SA’s voters prioritise economic issues, particularly jobs. If a national dialogue project doesn’t identify solutions, it will merely be a political contest to attribute blame.
The A to Z of SA’s political economy spans apartheid to Zuma, while the Ramaphosa era has changed little. The Mandela era was transitional and spurred much domestic hope and international praise. Unfortunately, both were exploited to construct a patronage-focused culture. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.