NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: No life without a smart link

It used to be the case that we depended on electricity to power our appliances and modern conveniences, and if the power went out we could be stuck in elevators or locked out of our homes.
And of course without power, our TVs and washing machines wouldn’t work, not even the microwave, unless we had a Powerwall or solar backup system. Computers have always relied on UPS and datacentres on backup generators. Cellular towers all have battery backup.
Batteries keep things running, unless the net goes down. When there’s a major outage, like a fibre cable break, they scramble to fix it and services are soon restored.
But now our everyday appliances are ultra smart. From the TV to the coffee machine, they’re constantly connecting to the manufacturers’ servers for updates, settings, profiles and data. And if Samsung, ABB, Xiaomi or whoever controls your device is down, well then so are you. Even if you have Starlink.
Being without TV or a fresh latte isn’t the end of the world (though some might argue otherwise), but if it’s a medical device or point of sale terminal, that could seriously disrupt your business — or your life.
Businesses that rely on AI agents are even more vulnerable. If your agentic service fails or becomes unstable, how well prepared are you to switch to an alternative, or (shudder) a manual process?
And that's the point. We are all so dependent on smart things in our lives, not just phones, that when they stop being smart, we're stuck.It's not just electricity and the internet. Smart devices need the mother ship to be up and running too. So we can get on with life.
Beware of abandonware
When your bionic enhancements lose their support network
Dateline: March 3 2028
Right now there’s a bit of a gold rush to get hooked up to the latest digitally enhanced upgrades — for your body and mind. From bionic eyes to replacement arms to wireless neural implants, there is an astonishing array of gadgets that can restore your sight, help you walk again or connect your brain directly to the cloud.
It’s the bionic age. Medical and computer scientists have joined forces to create chips and sensors that integrate into your body and connect to your nerve endings and neural pathways. Originally inspired as a way to help paralysed patients walk, and people with visual disabilities to see better, bionic devices can also monitor your insulin and keep pain at bay.
And now Elon Musk’s Neuralink is showing promise as a way to talk to your computer, just by thinking about it. Quite soon we can expect biohackers to level up to super intelligence, by connecting their brains to deep learning networks and enormous data banks.
There’s always a risk with cutting-edge hardware and evolving software; you have to be fairly confident that the innovators will be able to support you and provide the necessary updates. You want a lifetime support contract, and any “bugs” that emerge need to be handled swiftly.
But what if the company itself fails, or the whizz kids that invented your bionic arm or leg or eye or brain pivot into a different field entirely? You could be stuck with a device that stops working or causes serious problems in your life.
With wearables such as Google Glass it was easy enough to discard them when they became obsolete, but with implants it might be hazardous or even impossible. You could end up carrying "abandonware".
• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
Smart things don’t work offline
Dateline: August 6 2028
