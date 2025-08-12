MICHAEL AVERY: Extended trading misses the point
The JSE’s 24-hour trading proposal distracts from its existential challenge: delistings
The JSE wants to keep trading round the clock, as if the problem with SA’s equity market is that investors can’t buy or sell at 2am. It’s a bit like installing neon lights above a 24-hour casino in Putsonderwater — impressive from a distance, but there’s still no-one around to make use of it.
Financial markets have always been about confidence. Investors don’t flock to a bourse merely because it’s open, they come because they trust prices are fair, liquidity is deep, and the plumbing works. The JSE’s latest flirtation with 24-hour trading, seemingly in mimicry of the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange’s restless pursuit of round-the-clock markets, shows a fundamental misdiagnosis. The problem isn’t the 5pm close. It’s that SA’s listed universe is shrinking. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.