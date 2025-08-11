GADGETS
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Read more and listen better
The latest Kindle Paperwhite and an impressive audio product
11 August 2025 - 05:00
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite gen 12
Weight: 205g. Price: from R5,000 at Circuit City..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.