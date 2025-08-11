Opinion / Columnists

GADGETS

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Read more and listen better

The latest Kindle Paperwhite and an impressive audio product

BL Premium
11 August 2025 - 05:00
by Toby Shapshak

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite gen 12

Weight: 205g. Price: from R5,000 at Circuit City..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.