NEAL SMITH: Bright days ahead for emerging markets — catching the upswing early

As record valuations and macro headwinds temper enthusiasm for developed markets, especially in the US, fresh opportunities are emerging for investors willing to look beyond the familiar.
In 2025 the case for reallocating capital to emerging markets (EM) is stronger than it has been in years, underpinned by resilient growth, attractive valuations and a shifting world order. The window for a strategic EM allocation may be wide open, but not for long.
This year, every major EM is expected to grow, according to the IMF, which forecasts EM GDP growth at 4.1% for 2025 and 4% for 2026 — more than double the 1.5% expected for advanced economies such as the US and the eurozone in 2025, and 1.6% for 2026. Standouts include India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, buoyed by rapid industrialisation, tech-enabled productivity gains and robust domestic demand, as well as commodity exporters such as Brazil benefiting from global energy and food demand.
These tailwinds are amplified by EM central banks asserting policy independence. After raising rates ahead of developed peers, many are now cutting rates, supporting growth and setting the stage for a cyclical upswing. Meanwhile, inflation pressure is receding, with EM inflation projected to fall to about 5% on average in 2025, down sharply from the previous year’s highs. Disinflation in markets from Brazil to Indonesia means central banks can lower borrowing costs, giving companies and consumers room to grow.
Valuations are a key piece of the EM story. The MSCI emerging markets index trades at a forward price:earnings ratio of close to 13 times, well below the 22 times seen in the S&P 500. This 40% relative discount is the largest in nearly two decades and suggests plenty of scepticism is already priced into EM assets. Historically, such wide valuation gaps have been a precursor to periods of EM outperformance as sentiment and fundamentals align.
EM corporate earnings are also rebounding sharply, with double-digit growth projected through 2026, driven by technology, green energy and consumer sectors in Asia and Latin America. On the fixed-income side, EM local bonds offer real yields that are hard to find elsewhere: upwards of 4%, backed by improving fiscal balances and currencies that now look poised for appreciation if investor demand normalises.
Despite recent outperformance — the MSCI emerging markets index has returned 15% year to date, outpacing both global developed market indices and the S&P 500 — institutional and retail investors remain significantly underweight EM. Many asset allocators are still scarred by the past decade’s underperformance and volatile headlines. Current data on capital flows and fund positioning shows a persistent underweight to EM stocks and bonds worldwide.
This means it wouldn’t take much of a shift in sentiment or policy to trigger significant inflows and sharp price gains. With lighter positioning and structurally lower liquidity in many EM markets, these price moves can be swift, leaving latecomers scrambling.
A crucial global trend is the shift from a US-dominated unipolar world towards a more multipolar one, with influence and growth increasingly spread across regions. Despite this, global portfolios remain heavily weighted towards US assets. As investors acknowledge the new geopolitical and economic reality, a diversified approach will be needed, driving reallocations from the US into global assets, including EMs. This rebalancing could unlock new waves of inflows and performance for EMs as the world’s capital catches up to the new reality.
A critical watchpoint later this year will be the anticipated progress in US-China trade negotiations. The two superpowers hold immense leverage: the US and its allies in advanced technology; China in key rare earths and critical resources as well as manufacturing. While the aftermath of the tariff wars hasn’t fully dissipated, even modest signs of co-operation could reduce the “geopolitical risk premium” that’s held back Asian and broader EM assets.
EM AI companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, TSMC and SK Hynix are trading at significantly lower valuations than US peers, including Nvidia, Microsoft and Palantir. Notably, many EM AI firms are not far behind their US counterparts in technological capabilities and in areas like AI hardware and certain software applications even lead the field. This gap presents investors with a unique opportunity to access world-class, high-growth AI innovation at a considerable discount outside the US.
Of course, EM investing isn’t without risk; political volatility, regulatory uncertainty and currency swings remain. However, many large EM economies now have stronger financial foundations than in previous cycles, with lower overall debt and higher foreign exchange reserves. Central banks have gained credibility through prudent policy and quick responses to inflation, creating an environment in which local markets can better withstand shocks from abroad.
Today’s EMs are not yesterday’s story of passive growth. They are dynamic, resilient and at the heart of global secular trends: digitisation, clean energy, rising consumer demand and intraregional trade. History shows that the most substantial gains are found by those willing to act before the crowd.
Building a meaningful position in EMs now — while scepticism is still high and liquidity is ample — may offer the rare chance to capture the first wave of a new performance cycle. For investors seeking diversification, growth and value, the case for strategic exposure to EMs has rarely been more compelling.
NEAL SMITH: Bright days ahead for emerging markets — catching the upswing early
Investors who build meaningful positions in EMs while scepticism is high may catch the first wave
As record valuations and macro headwinds temper enthusiasm for developed markets, especially in the US, fresh opportunities are emerging for investors willing to look beyond the familiar.
In 2025 the case for reallocating capital to emerging markets (EM) is stronger than it has been in years, underpinned by resilient growth, attractive valuations and a shifting world order. The window for a strategic EM allocation may be wide open, but not for long.
This year, every major EM is expected to grow, according to the IMF, which forecasts EM GDP growth at 4.1% for 2025 and 4% for 2026 — more than double the 1.5% expected for advanced economies such as the US and the eurozone in 2025, and 1.6% for 2026. Standouts include India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, buoyed by rapid industrialisation, tech-enabled productivity gains and robust domestic demand, as well as commodity exporters such as Brazil benefiting from global energy and food demand.
These tailwinds are amplified by EM central banks asserting policy independence. After raising rates ahead of developed peers, many are now cutting rates, supporting growth and setting the stage for a cyclical upswing. Meanwhile, inflation pressure is receding, with EM inflation projected to fall to about 5% on average in 2025, down sharply from the previous year’s highs. Disinflation in markets from Brazil to Indonesia means central banks can lower borrowing costs, giving companies and consumers room to grow.
Valuations are a key piece of the EM story. The MSCI emerging markets index trades at a forward price:earnings ratio of close to 13 times, well below the 22 times seen in the S&P 500. This 40% relative discount is the largest in nearly two decades and suggests plenty of scepticism is already priced into EM assets. Historically, such wide valuation gaps have been a precursor to periods of EM outperformance as sentiment and fundamentals align.
EM corporate earnings are also rebounding sharply, with double-digit growth projected through 2026, driven by technology, green energy and consumer sectors in Asia and Latin America. On the fixed-income side, EM local bonds offer real yields that are hard to find elsewhere: upwards of 4%, backed by improving fiscal balances and currencies that now look poised for appreciation if investor demand normalises.
Despite recent outperformance — the MSCI emerging markets index has returned 15% year to date, outpacing both global developed market indices and the S&P 500 — institutional and retail investors remain significantly underweight EM. Many asset allocators are still scarred by the past decade’s underperformance and volatile headlines. Current data on capital flows and fund positioning shows a persistent underweight to EM stocks and bonds worldwide.
This means it wouldn’t take much of a shift in sentiment or policy to trigger significant inflows and sharp price gains. With lighter positioning and structurally lower liquidity in many EM markets, these price moves can be swift, leaving latecomers scrambling.
A crucial global trend is the shift from a US-dominated unipolar world towards a more multipolar one, with influence and growth increasingly spread across regions. Despite this, global portfolios remain heavily weighted towards US assets. As investors acknowledge the new geopolitical and economic reality, a diversified approach will be needed, driving reallocations from the US into global assets, including EMs. This rebalancing could unlock new waves of inflows and performance for EMs as the world’s capital catches up to the new reality.
A critical watchpoint later this year will be the anticipated progress in US-China trade negotiations. The two superpowers hold immense leverage: the US and its allies in advanced technology; China in key rare earths and critical resources as well as manufacturing. While the aftermath of the tariff wars hasn’t fully dissipated, even modest signs of co-operation could reduce the “geopolitical risk premium” that’s held back Asian and broader EM assets.
EM AI companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, TSMC and SK Hynix are trading at significantly lower valuations than US peers, including Nvidia, Microsoft and Palantir. Notably, many EM AI firms are not far behind their US counterparts in technological capabilities and in areas like AI hardware and certain software applications even lead the field. This gap presents investors with a unique opportunity to access world-class, high-growth AI innovation at a considerable discount outside the US.
Of course, EM investing isn’t without risk; political volatility, regulatory uncertainty and currency swings remain. However, many large EM economies now have stronger financial foundations than in previous cycles, with lower overall debt and higher foreign exchange reserves. Central banks have gained credibility through prudent policy and quick responses to inflation, creating an environment in which local markets can better withstand shocks from abroad.
Today’s EMs are not yesterday’s story of passive growth. They are dynamic, resilient and at the heart of global secular trends: digitisation, clean energy, rising consumer demand and intraregional trade. History shows that the most substantial gains are found by those willing to act before the crowd.
Building a meaningful position in EMs now — while scepticism is still high and liquidity is ample — may offer the rare chance to capture the first wave of a new performance cycle. For investors seeking diversification, growth and value, the case for strategic exposure to EMs has rarely been more compelling.
• Smith is head of EMs at All Weather Capital.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall
JLR appoints PB Balaji as new CEO
How Tesla’s industry leading brand loyalty took a political plunge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.