MARIANNE MERTEN: SA’s national security strategy is a strategy in name only
The NSS, which emerged from secrecy, exposes the state’s lack of capacity
Dictionaries define “strategy” as a detailed plan to achieve specific goals over a set time frame, mapping out concrete actions to anticipate and mitigate risks and pitfalls. SA’s national security strategy (NSS) falls short of this definition, amounting to little more than lists of problems identified and aspirations declared.
The imposition of the 30% US import tariff on SA goods illustrates its failures. The NSS accords the state “primary responsibility” for countering national security threats. Its “pillar four” talks of strengthening economic security, protecting economic sovereignty, and increasing the country’s competitiveness and “resistance to external and internal threats”, while pillar three on sovereignty outlines how foreign policy “creates favourable conditions for sustainable socioeconomic development” and strengthens SA by ensuring its “position is coherent and red lines are understood”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.