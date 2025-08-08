TOBY SHAPSHAK: Gwyneth Paltrow’s new role adds spice to the social media story of the year
Though it won’t make Trump’s irrational tariffs on SA go away, humour allows us to blow off steam
08 August 2025 - 05:00
Hiring Gwyneth Paltrow to be Astronomer’s spokes-celebrity after the humiliation of its CEO being outed at a Coldplay concert for having an affair, is a stroke of marketing genius.
That Paltrow has been “consciously decoupled” (or, as the rest of us would say, divorced) from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin just adds spice to what has been the social media story of the year so far. One always has to add “so far”, given how outrageous such occurrences are when they happen, and this being the year of Jeffrey Epstein revelations you can’t help fearing we’re just getting started...
