NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA in a dead end dance
Party clashes are set to turn off even more SA voters towards the upcoming election cycle
08 August 2025 - 05:00
The endless wrestling between the ANC and the DA in the government of national unity (GNU) is painfully leading SA — and both parties — on a road to nowhere. Both parties are seeking to outdo each other in showmanship and spite, hardly a mature way to approach SA’s first coalition government at a national level.
The danger of this approach is that come election 2029, even greater numbers of SA voters could opt to stay at home rather than vote, as the perception of the political class as an ignoble bunch of self-absorbed toddlers, pedestrian in their thinking and ruled by vanity, is entrenched. ..
