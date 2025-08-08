HILARY JOFFE: On a slippery slope down the trendy block
Parks Tau’s block exemption to mitigate the damage caused by SA’s failed US deal looks like desperation
08 August 2025 - 05:00
Among trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau’s collection of too-little-too-late Trump tariff response measures, one stood out. Tau will grant a block exemption (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-04-sa-adds-antitrust-exemption-to-its-tariff-shield-toolkit/) to allow exporters to collude to diversify markets for their goods.
Of course, “collude” is not the word used in the announcement. “Collaborate and co-ordinate” is what the exporters will be able to do to develop joint infrastructure, share market information and co-ordinate their activities so they can be competitive...
