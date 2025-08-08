CHRIS GILMOUR: Mr Price shines as one of few SA retail disrupters
It took guts to persevere with a formula that had never been tried in SA — selling fashionable clothing cheaply
08 August 2025 - 05:00
The SA business scene has few highly successful disrupter companies — companies whose owners aren’t happy with the status quo and are convinced they can perform far better.
Discovery, Investec, Nando’s and Capitec immediately spring to mind in this context. But in retail there are precious few genuine disrupters. To be sure, Boxer is highly innovative, as are Shoprite and TFG. But I would hesitate to describe them as disrupters. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.