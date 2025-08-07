STEPHEN CRANSTON: All eyes on Nedbank as earnings a proxy for SA Inc
Finance chief Mike Davis admits the interim results look unexciting
Since Liberty Holdings delisted in March 2022, Nedbank has the honour of opening the midyear results season. Briefly at the turn of the century it was the largest bank by market capitalisation, and it even went through a phase where it wanted to be seen as a technology company, with its strategic holding in Dimension Data. Now it is the smallest bank by market cap, at R116bn.
But Nedbank is still a large employer. The personal and private banking segment has 14,500 employees, with a further 2,400 in its corporate and investment bank (CIB) (the largest contributor to profit), 2,000 in the newly formed business & commercial banking sector and 2,200 in Nedbank Africa Regions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.