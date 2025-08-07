PETER BRUCE: Another day, another graft exposé
07 August 2025 - 05:00
Video of the suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), Tebogo Malaka, and a spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, offering a journalist R60,000 in R200 bills from a shopping bag to persuade him to stop reporting their abuse of public money and trust have gone viral.
If you haven’t yet watched Daily Maverick reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s brilliant destruction of these two thieving fools, do yourself a favour. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.