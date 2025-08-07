LUNGILE MASHELE: Policy and rules signals needed to attract capital to nuclear
Money flows where there is certainty; investors need predictable, transparent and enforceable regulations
07 August 2025 - 05:00
I was a panellist at the Africa4Nuclear event at Wits University under the banner “Reimagining Nuclear” on Monday. My topic focused on what signals are needed to attract long-term capital into new energy technologies, including nuclear.
With deputy energy & electricity minister Samantha Graham Mare in the room, I explained that the first signal is policy and regulation. Money flows where there is certainty; investors need predictable, transparent and enforceable regulations...
