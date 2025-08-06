ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: The short-term pain of tariff hikes is real
As global demand slumps SA companies will be supplying less overall unless their goods are highly price inelastic
06 August 2025 - 05:00
Tariffs are not that complicated. They make imported goods cost more, simple as that.
SA does it all the time. Imported “bone-in” chicken is tariffed at 37% for example, though trade agreements make some countries exempt. You would be right to conclude that this means consumers here pay a lot more for chicken than they would otherwise. ..
