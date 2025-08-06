ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Asian monetary fund could replace US axis of global financial power
Washington’s partners are becoming sceptical about the safety of the dollar
06 August 2025 - 05:00
The political drive to decouple African countries from the global political economy seems to have lost its force over the past few years. However, two recent tendencies suggest a decoupling may be somewhere in our collective future.
We have US President Donald Trump in effect seeking to sever ties with “globalists” as part of an attack on liberal international institutions such as the IMF. And then there are mutterings about the formation of an Asian Monetary Fund, decoupled as it would be from single-power dominance. ..
