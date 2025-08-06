HEATH MUCHENA: How stablecoins and bitcoin are rebuilding global finance
Stablecoins are the financial equivalent of switching from snail mail to instant messaging
If you think crypto is still just a Wild West of speculative tokens, meme coins and get-rich-quick schemes, it’s time to wake up. Something far bigger is happening — quietly, globally and rapidly. At the centre of it all? Not just bitcoin but a new financial force that’s changing the very structure of money itself: stablecoins.
Let’s start with a jaw-dropping fact: stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle are now among the largest holders of US treasuries in the world. Collectively they hold more than Germany. Just think about that for a second — digital tokens, backed by dollars and running on public blockchains, are becoming major buyers of American debt. And yes, the US government knows it. Far from being seen as a threat, stablecoins are now viewed as strategic assets. ..
