TOM EATON: Gauteng has to fool G20 delegates for just a few days
Maybe Lesufi and Morero can replace all windows on tour buses with pictures of a green, vibrant Kigali
The finance minister might be threatening Johannesburg with budget cuts, but Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and mayor Dada Morero are laser-focused on one, all-important date: Sunday, November 23, the day the last Group of 20 delegates fly home and everyone can go back to living off the largest but least publicised charity in SA.
This is not to say the next few months are going to be easy. Sixteen weeks in ANC time is barely two shakes of a cadre’s tail, and certainly not long enough to hire a team of consultants to determine what a pothole is and whether it can be repaired by a company owned by your nephews, or whether the scale of the problem might force you to approach your wife’s brother too. ..
