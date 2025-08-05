NEVA MAKGETLA: The AfCFTA and SA development
The agreement can drive growth if bolstered by efforts to lift investment in regional logistics
05 August 2025 - 05:00
The latest round of trade madness from the US highlights the importance of finding alternative export markets. In this context the African Continental Free Trade Area — which goes by the unlovely acronym of AfCFTA — should provide new opportunities.
But the AfCFTA is still in effect only an in-principle agreement, with far more negotiation needed to turn it into practical commitments. More fundamentally, stepping up regional trade requires not just lower tariffs but also much greater commitment to more proactive measures to encourage new kinds of production across Southern Africa. ..
