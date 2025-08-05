NEIL MANTHORP: India stun England into silence in roller-coaster Test for the ages
Five Test matches all stretching to the fifth day, 25 days and 73 sessions of cricket and it came down to six runs
05 August 2025 - 05:00
For much of the 56 minutes it took for India to claim the final four England wickets on the fifth day at the Oval the action seemed to transcend sport. The atmosphere created by a capacity, 25,000-strong crowd ranged from delirium to deathly silence, in a matter of seconds.
England began the day requiring 35 runs to win with four wickets remaining, one of them belonging to all-rounder Chris Woakes whose dislocated left shoulder was immobilised in a sling. He would bat, we were told, using just his right hand. He was still deciding whether he would adopt a right-handed or left-handed stance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.