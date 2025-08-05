BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Investors beware: MAS control bid smells like a cover bid
SA investors are watching a takeover unfold on the JSE’s platform that the bourse is powerless to control
05 August 2025 - 05:00
Just as PKI launched its shiny new voluntary offer for MAS, one of my albatrosses flew by with a morsel that stinks to high heaven.
I have now read the 18-page summary of the MAS-Prime Kapital development joint venture (DJV) agreement, the one PKI keeps pointing to as proof that “all material terms and conditions are publicly available”. But a summary is not a contract, and this one comes wrapped in enough disclaimers to make even the bravest lawyer squirm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.