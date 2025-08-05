DUMA GQUBULE: Bank must stop trying to bully SA into 3% inflation target
Democratic processes should be instituted about the ownership, independence and mandate of the Bank
05 August 2025 - 05:00
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) crossed the line last week when it unilaterally implemented a 3% inflation target — a major change in monetary policy that has implications for a battered economy — without the approval of the president, cabinet, other members of the “government of neoliberal unity”, parliament or the Treasury.
This means interest rates will remain higher for longer — for no reason. SA already has a punitive, usurious real prime lending rate of 7.5% in an economy that will grow by less than 1% during 2025. ..
