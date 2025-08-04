GHALEB CACHALIA: Acting police minister finds himself in an invidious position
Can Firoz Cachalia prevent the metaphorical boulder from rolling back down as he tackles his Sisyphean task?
I was torn between writing about the perfidious Emma Powell — the DA’s erstwhile international relations & co-operation spokesperson, and her lobbying against the government while her leader ostensibly supports the efforts of the government of national unity (GNU) to rescue us from the tariff wars and misguided perceptions and associated actions of the US president in respect of a “white farmer genocide” and our “bigly bad” views on human rights — and my cousin once-removed, Firoz Cachalia, who has recently been appointed acting police minister.
But, lest I be accused of focusing disproportionately on the foibles of the DA, allow me to comment on matters of safety and security instead. When the Firoz announcement was made and I was asked for comment, I referred the journalist to his previous experience as a member of the provincial executive committee for safety and security, his academic understanding of the law, his activity in various ANC anticorruption outfits, and his ma...
