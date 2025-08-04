AYABONGA CAWE: History of trade is about internation hostility and contestation
SA has levied dumping duties on the US since the early 1930s
A “stay of execution” for a few more days, a friend said last week, for Washington to consider Pretoria’s tariff offer. The relationship has come to this. Suspense, drama and anxiety.
It has not always been like this. Business Day economics correspondent Jana Marx shared an interesting timeline last week of the bilateral trade relationship between SA and the US. It detailed since 1929 areas of economic diplomacy between Pretoria and Washington. It showed how frequent “developments” were in the recent moment. Involving significant expansion of preferences for SA, culminating in a record surplus for SA of $10.3bn in 2021. Yet the turbulence we now confront in that relationship is no surer a sign of the times than the public brinkmanship...
