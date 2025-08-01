NATASHA MARRIAN: Bain exits, but its legal challenge to ban is a pain
Firm’s legal challenge to 10-year ban by National Treasury blocks similar action against other private actors complicit in state capture
01 August 2025 - 05:00
“Good riddance” is the natural reaction to Bain & Co exiting SA, given its role in gutting the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
However, the company’s actions are still holding back government efforts to hold private actors to account for their role in state capture under former president Jacob Zuma. ..
