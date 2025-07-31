BRIAN KANTOR: A brave new budget world beckons
Financial legacy left by once all-powerful National Treasury is uncomfortable one
31 July 2025 - 05:00
The finance minister and his National Treasury have had a rude awakening.
For decades the Treasury set the national budget and parliament fell obediently in line to rubber stamp it. The Treasury decided how much the government would spend, collect in taxes, and how much and how the country would have to borrow to make up the difference — until this year, when it was parliament that decided the final shape of the budget, as it will do in any future government by coalition...
