PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A matter of credibility
Action, not spin, is required to breathe new life into the economy and the body politic
Markets took the recent Appropriations Bill fandango relatively well overall. The reasons for this were varied: in part they are distracted by an over-egged and one-sided view of how the eventual inflation target change will pan out (weirdly, playing down any particular role for the Treasury).
Still, the sense of lower inflation in the medium term — and so lower nominal yields across the curve — is having a positive impact, even if we end up getting there by a rather long and politically convoluted route. Ultimately, credibility is key — for the Reserve Bank and the National Treasury not only to maintain the existing credible macroeconomic policymaking (rising primary surpluses and well targeted inflation) but to strengthen it in the market’s eyes. ..
