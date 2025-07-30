JOHN DLUDLU: How African governments should deal with the new normal
A common industrial policy has been missing from the regional economic integration mix for decades
It’s becoming clearer that there are few aspects of the world economy that haven’t been disrupted by US President Donald Trump’s America First policy. As the world braces for the August 1 tariff deadline, it’s worth considering how Africa responds in rolling back some of the damage.
This past week SA’s major trade union federations met on the margins of the G20 as part of Labour 20. After the meeting they issued a set of demands to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Among other things, they wanted the Global North to deal with Africa as a bloc in future through the AfCFTA; they rejected austerity; favoured public ownership of transport, energy and health services; and declared their readiness to “shape Africa’s future not in the image of capital, but in the service of its people”. ..
