JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: How to make business ecosystem more innovation-friendly
Policymakers should have a good understanding of how the creative process works
30 July 2025 - 05:00
Societies that make much progress across all spheres tend to be defined by openness to experimentation, especially by those on the periphery of any endeavour, and having a high tolerance for failure, which must also be accompanied by the absence of stigmatisation of those who fail.
Such thinking and approach to running an economy demands the nurturing of a different business ecosystem. Overregulation can strangle innovation. So can stumbling blocks such as poor infrastructure and a weak legislative framework...
