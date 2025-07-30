HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin’s bullish trifecta: rate cuts, state reserves and regulatory clarity
The cryptocurrency is becoming a hedge against centralised monetary dysfunction
30 July 2025 - 05:00
After years of regulatory tug-of-war, hawkish monetary policy and geopolitical instability, bitcoin finds itself at the intersection of fiscal stimulus, policy reform and strategic accumulation.
A series of rapid-fire developments — from the US Federal Reserve signalling rate cuts to Texas announcing a bitcoin reserve — suggests that the narrative about bitcoin is entering a new, more bullish phase. ..
