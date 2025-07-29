NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Food aid outsourced to Amazon
World Food agency taps e-commerce platform logistics
29 July 2025 - 05:00
Dateline: July 25 2031
The truth is there’s more than enough food in the world, it’s just unevenly distributed. The biggest problem when it comes to ensuring no-one is starving or undernourished is distribution — getting the food that’s needed to the people that need it. Efficiently. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.