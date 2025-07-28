TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Treasury’s surgical strike on wasteful spending
Under the new rules high-cost, low-return line items can’t hide behind incremental uplifts
The National Treasury has slipped a stealth bomb into the budget process. It has dusted off its rule book, slapped a new coat of paint on it and called it the 2026 MTEF Technical Guidelines (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-07-23-treasury-signals-new-budget-process-as-it-launches-new-mtef-guidelines/), 18 pages that look innocuous but carry a menacing payload.
After two humiliating rejections of this year’s fiscal framework exposed a broken budget cycle, this is the Treasury’s most visible attempt yet to claw back control over a budget process that was so splintered it became a political battleground. ..
