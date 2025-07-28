MICHAEL MORRIS: Let’s not forget: the ANC’s graft murk goes all the way back to the arms deal
Andrew Feinstein chose to leave the party after having been ‘compelled to choose between truth and lies’
28 July 2025 - 05:00
Andrew Feinstein told me an amusing story when I interviewed him all the way back in 2007 about his just-published excoriation of the ANC and its shameful (mis)handling of the arms deal, After the Party, A Personal and Political Journey inside the ANC.
Last week I revisited the slightly more than 2,000-word piece I wrote on that interview in the first week of November 18 years ago, and found it rather depressing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.