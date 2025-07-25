TOBY SHAPSHAK: Shenzhen is coming for SA’s car industry
Having taken over the global gadget market, Chinese manufacturing prowess is now bearing down on EVs
25 July 2025 - 05:00
When I first went to Shenzhen in 2004 it was still being built. There was construction everywhere. Everything was new. Ten years earlier the town didn’t exist. Now, it’s arguably the most important city in the global consumer electronics industry.
Between 80% and 90% of all gadgets are made in this conglomeration of a town. And now it’s coming for the SA auto industry. Be afraid. Be very afraid...
