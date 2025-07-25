HILARY JOFFE: Will the Bank risk going it alone on the inflation target?
The question is whether the finance minister will agree to change the target and what the Reserve Bank will do if he does not
The Reserve Bank used May’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting to launch a full-on campaign for a 3% inflation target, publishing a 3% scenario showing how low interest rates could go if the target were 3% not 4.5%, plus a research paper showing how far government debt costs could fall.
The market is now fixated on the lower target, with expectations that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will make an announcement in the medium-term budget, if not earlier. Going into the July MPC meeting the question of when is top of mind. But there is a still a question mark over whether the minister will agree to change the target at all — and what the Bank will do if he doesn’t...
