BRIEFING ROOM: A firing, a budget, a rally and numbers in between
Who truly wins when every move is measured in numbers?
25 July 2025 - 13:52
Some weeks, it’s the numbers that tell the real story. In 72 hours, R1bn, 262-90 votes, 8% and 67%, 100,000 points, 24-hour trading trade — all signal SA’s institutional scorecard quietly shifted.
As the digits stack up, the deeper question looms: who truly wins when every move is measured in numbers? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.