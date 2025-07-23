WANDILE SIHLOBO: Technical experts needed to keep pace with evolving trade environment
Business must ask if SA has sufficient capacity for the tasks or needs more people who will devote their energy to trade matters
The global trading system has changed rapidly in the last few months, and so should our trade policies and strategies since the instruments we used a decade ago are woefully inadequate for addressing today’s challenges.
Some countries have been preparing for times such as these. Hence the spirited activity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, European Free Trade Association and Mercosur (South American Common Market) blocs to conclude bilateral trade deals in the form of new-generation free-trade agreements. These act as powerful insurance at a time when uncertainty has become the norm in global trade. ..
